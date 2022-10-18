Why Doesn't Lexus Pony Up And Make A Wagon?

While the first five iterations of the Lexus ES were closely related to the ubiquitous Toyota Camry, the luxury sports sedan has grown to assume a relationship with the Avalon during the most recent two generations.



Not only that, but the Lexus ES also holds the honor of being among the first – alongside the bigger full-size LS – to debut the Japanese automaker’s lineup when the brand first debuted in 1989. So, there’s a history behind it, although only in traditional four-door sedan form. But what if things changed a little?



