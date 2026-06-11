Why? Flock Caught Repairing A Broken Camera In A City Where It Was Banned In

Flock Safety is continuing to disregard whether a city cancels a contract or the police chief disables the company’s cameras.

On Wednesday, Flock Safety replaced an automatic license plate reading camera in Plymouth, MN after the city canceled its contract, the company failed to acknowledge the cancelation, and eventually the Chief of Police had the cameras unplugged.

A black Chevrolet Suburban was parked on the sidewalk on the westbound side of Rockford Road just west of Highway 494 with its tailgate up and a contractor on a ladder wrenching on a Flock camera. The contractor confirmed to The Drive that he was hired by Flock Safety with a work order to replace the current camera mounted on the pole. That camera being replaced was unplugged under the order of Plymouth Police Chief Eric Fadden.