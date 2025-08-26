Why? Florida Custom Shop Creates A Wide Body Cullinan

Miami, Florida-based 1016Industries is not "affiliated with OEM Manufacturers" but still reckons it's "home of the world's finest carbon fiber aero" kits – and we're not going to argue with that opinion when they showcase builds like this one.

The automotive world has never been the same after brands like Mercedes-AMG or Land Rover started making the practical G-Class or Range Rover into objects of adoration at the mall rather than on off-road trails. Slowly but steadily, even ultra-luxury brands have succumbed to the allure of big fat profits coming from luxury

SUVs. Then they took everything to the next level.

The tipping point was the arrival of the Porsche Cayenne, which gave VW AG the confidence for the next step – the Bentley Bentayga. All ultra-luxury super-SUV 'hell' broke loose after that with things like the Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Ferrari Purosangue, just to name a few. Of course, everyone has their favorite.



