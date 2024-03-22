Why Has The Cybertruck Become The Rich And Famous Choice For Transportation?

Tesla Cybertruck has evidently become the new preferred vehicle choice among the rich and famous in the United States. Since the all-electric pickup went on sale and started being delivered in November, we have seen a handful of well-known figures in the public eye drive the Cybertruck for fans to feast their eyes on. Many are speculating that Tesla is giving Cybertruck units to these celebrities for free in an effort to advertise their new and polarizing pickup design. However, those close to the company confirm that Tesla is still requiring celebs to dish out the $120,000 price tag for the Foundation Series of the Cybertruck. Tesla could be prioritizing delivery to these celebrities as their reach is a free form of advertisement. Here, we have put together a list of every celebrity that has been seen with a Cybertruck, evidently confirming their ownership of perhaps the most revolutionary pickup in recent memory:



