Why Hasn't Toyota Jumped On The EV Bandwagon With Both Feet?

Toyota, once a world leader in automotive electrification, has long since lost its crown, after hybrids began taking back seat to plug-in hybrids and fully-electric vehicles. Now that many governments are requiring automakers to drop their range-wide CO2 emissions, EVs are becoming a necessity, which is why Toyota has given in and announced its first mass-market BEV, the bZ4X.



And if you were wondering why no other electric Toyotas are expected to be launched in the near future (even though many manufacturers already have more than one EV on sale and several more planned to be launched soon), it’s because the Japanese giant doesn’t seem to be committed to the idea yet.







