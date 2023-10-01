Why Haven't Reseachers Figured Out How To Charge An EV With Lightning Bolts?

Earlier this week, a security camera caught a lightning bolt striking one of JR Motorsports’ trucks in the race team’s parking lot. Not an uncommon occurrence, as lighting strikes the Earth 8.6 million times each day. What caught my attention, however, was that the lightning strike seemingly turned the truck on when it was clearly off previously. In the video, you can see that the truck’s headlights are off. Then it gets hit and then they’re on. This apparent jumpstarting got me thinking. If you could harness that energy, and you know, not fry every fuse and capacitor, how many cars could you jumpstart using a lightning bolt? And on that same line of thinking, could you fully charge an EV? I mean, Doc Brown did it, why can’t we?



Read Article