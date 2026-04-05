Why Is Their A Cult Surrounding The Toyota FJ Cruiser?

It can sometimes be pretty tricky to work out which new cars will become future classics. Usually, the clearest elements to look out for are rarity, performance, as well as heritage of some kind. These attributes on their own can usually push the value of a specific vehicle up over time, but having all three is a pretty much guaranteed win. On the face of it, Toyota's FJ Cruiser SUV didn't have the hallmarks of a collectible classic, even if it was styled to look like one of Toyota's early jeep-styled offerings. Toyota hoped it would take off and become a sales success, though this ultimately failed to come to pass. These days, getting one for anywhere near its original MSRP in tidy, low-mileage condition is impossible.



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