Why Is the Chevrolet Blazer EV MORE Expensive Than The Cadillac Lyriq?

The Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV are among the first General Motors' Ultium-based electric cars that share a lot of parts and solutions. Aside from the recent challenges with the first batch of cars and the Chevrolet Blazer EV stop-sale order, one issue that keeps coming up is how similarly priced it is to the ostensibly more premium Cadillac Lyriq.



It's an unusual approach for sure. Cadillac is considered a premium brand, compared to the more mainstream Chevrolet. While GM is no stranger to using common parts and platforms for all its brands, there are typically differences in design, materials, and standard equipment, which translate into a higher price for the premium models.



However, when we checked out the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, it turns out that the two cars, based on the same platform with the same wheelbase, battery, and powertrain setup, the Blazer is more expensive.









