Why Isn't Tesla Building Their $25,000 Compact EV In A Country Where Costs Are Lower?

Tesla is working on its third-generation automotive platform, which will spawn a $25,000 compact EV. Initially announced as the first product of upcoming Giga Mexico, the affordable EV was also rumored to start production in India and, recently, Germany. Although Europe is the right market for a compact EV, Germany might be the worst place for producing such a vehicle at cost.



Tesla and Elon Musk have been cozying with the idea of an affordable EV ever since the original Master Plan was published in 2006. Building more affordable electric vehicles is basically Tesla's mission, although the end goal must've been somehow overlooked in the post-pandemic years. Prices skyrocketed as the economy thawed and the supply chain snapped under stress.







