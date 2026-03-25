Why Isn't There A Single Detroit Vehicle On The IIHS Safety Plus Picks List?

The frosty relationship between Detroit automakers and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't thawed, based on only four Detroit-brand vehicles winning Top Safety Pick awards from the non-profit organization that crash tests new vehicles as a way to improve road safety. That's four out of a total of 63 vehicles awarded. And nothing from Detroit received the highest rating, the Top Safety Pick + award.

Topping the list is Mazda, winning eight IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus awards, from the Mazda 3 hatchback and sedan to the CX-90 and CX-90 plug-in hybrid SUVs. Nearly the automaker's entire US roster was recognized. And how about those Koreans? The Hyundai brand earned seven, Genesis got five and Kia won four.