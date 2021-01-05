Why Seniors May RECONSIDER Buying A SPORTSCAR. Not The MOST Graceful Exit From A Lamborghini, But Certainly The FUNNIEST!

Agent001 submitted on 5/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:56:13 PM
Views : 242 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
You have to give him an 'A' for effort and for brightening all our days with some laughter!This guy is AWESOME! LOL!
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news