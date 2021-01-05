Why Seniors May RECONSIDER Buying A SPORTSCAR. Not The MOST Graceful Exit From A Lamborghini, But Certainly The FUNNIEST!

Agent001 submitted on 5/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:56:13 PM

Views : 242 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You have to give him an 'A' for effort and for brightening all our days with some laughter!

This guy is AWESOME! LOL!





Why Seniors May RECONSIDER Buying A SPORTSCAR. Not The MOST Graceful Exit From A Lamborghini, But Certainly The FUNNIEST!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)