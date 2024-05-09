Why? Time Magazine Excludes Elon Musk In “Most Influential People in AI” List

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was snubbed from TIME Magazine’s “Most Influential People in AI” list, despite being the driving force behind the company’s self-driving efforts, data collection, and the development of the humanoid robot Optimus, along with other projects, like xAI.

TIME released its list today, highlighting what it intended to be a compilation of the most brilliant names in AI. Those on the list have achieved big things, and the names on the list are not to be discredited in any way.

Some of the names on the list are the biggest in tech and AI development. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, are all included on the list.

These are just a few of the names that TIME listed as the most influential in AI, but Musk was not included.