Why Was Toyota Teasing A FJ Cruiser In The Shadows Of The Land Cruiser Reveal Last Night?

Toyota was full of surprises in yesterday’s unveiling of the Land Cruiser 250 Series; besides the announcement of the facelifted 70 Series, they teased three new products. The single photo shows the dark silhouette of a rugged off-roader that could be the successor of the FJ Cruiser, another modern-styled SUV, and an off-road electric scooter with three wheels.
 
It is not clear if the vehicles are concepts or future production vehicles but there is a high chance we are looking at the latter. Simon Humphries, Chief Branding Officer said: “Our customers trust us to keep the Land Cruiser relevant and thriving in the future. And this future could mean anything. From carbon-neutral approaches to ensuring the Land Cruiser brand is more affordable and within reach of even more people around the world. 


