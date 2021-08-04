Why Was Toyota The Only Automaker Prepared For The Semicondutor Shortage?

As the entire automotive industry continues reeling from a global semiconductor shortage, many manufacturers have been forced to temporarily shut down production, or just go ahead and build cars without necessary components and store them until a later date. Not Toyota, though. Toyota was prepared for the microchips to dry up. Not because it had a premonition that the pandemic was coming, but because it — along with the entire Japanese car industry — went through a similar ordeal after the devastating Tohoku earthquake of 10 years ago. Except, unlike its peers, Toyota learned from that episode, and instituted policies that are allowing it to maintain a steady pace of production today. An article published Wednesday by Bloomberg Businessweek explained the automaker’s inventory workflow:



