Why Won’t the Media Admit Failed Dem Leadership IS The Reason For Record Gas Prices, While Arizona Pays Half?

A viral map circulating on X captures the absurdity perfectly: just across the California-Arizona border near Needles, a Chevron station in California charges $7.20 per gallon of regular gas. A few feet away in Arizona, stations sell it for $4.03. Same stretch of highway. Same basic supply chain. Yet drivers pay nearly double on the Golden State side. The knee-jerk explanation from coastal pundits and politicians? Blame the billionaires and greedy oil companies.



This narrative is convenient, but it collapses under basic facts. California has been under unbroken Democratic supermajority control for more than two decades. The state now levies the nation's highest gas tax and fees—roughly 71 cents per gallon, compared to Arizona's 19 cents. Add California's unique reformulated gasoline requirements, its cap-and-trade carbon program, and Low Carbon Fuel Standard, and drivers pay an extra 40-60 cents per gallon that neighboring states avoid. Refinery regulations have also shrunk in-state capacity, creating chronic supply crunches even though Arizona imports much of its fuel from California refineries.



The result is predictable. As of early April 2026, California's average regular gas price hovered near $5.89 per gallon while Arizona's sat at about $4.70—already well above the national average. Yet mainstream outlets rarely scrutinize the policy choices behind these numbers. Instead, they recycle stories about corporate windfalls and "price gouging" while ignoring that California collects more revenue per gallon in taxes and fees than many refiners earn in profit.



This isn't isolated to fuel. Democratic leadership's heavy regulatory hand, sky-high taxes, and aversion to new energy infrastructure have driven businesses, residents, and investment out of the state. Homelessness, crime, and housing costs soar under the same one-party rule. Yet the media's preferred story remains class warfare: if only the billionaires paid "their fair share," Californians could afford to fill their tanks.



The map doesn't lie. The border is a policy experiment in real time. Until voters and reporters start holding Sacramento accountable instead of scapegoating executives, California drivers will keep paying the price—while Arizona laughs all the way to the pump.















imagine thinking "billionaires" are the reason you can't afford gas pic.twitter.com/lgH1X96OF7 — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) April 21, 2026



