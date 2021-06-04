Wide Bodied Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray To Replace Grand Sport Model

The Chevrolet Corvette is always a great topic of conversation because there's just so much to talk about. Whether it's drag racing, endurance racing, or an electrified version of the sports car, something is always happening. That last subject is a touchy one because as the people behind the Mustang Mach-E know all too well, messing with a traditionally V8-powered icon can really flare up some tempers. But regardless of what the purists want, electrification is coming, and soon. So what can we expect from an electrified Corvette? Well, we know that it's likely to be called the E-Ray, and we know it'll be quicker than the Z06 model. The rest of the details are just as intriguing.

