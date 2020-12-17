Wild 770HP Lamborghini SC20 Roadster Approved For Road Use

The Lamborghini Aventador has had such a long life cycle that we’ve lost count of how many derivatives the V12 raging bull has received since 2011. We do remember one of the first ones – the Aventador J – a roofless take on Sant’Agata Bolognese’s supercar created in early 2012 as a one-off for a wealthy buyer. The spirit of the 700-horsepower J is alive and well nearly nine years later with the unveiling of the SC20.

Created by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the SC20 is actually a road-legal car as opposed to the SCV12 unveiled earlier this year by the same team as a track-only coupe. The new speedster from Italy serves as a natural follow-up to the SC18 Alston, which will go down in history as Squadra Corse’s first machine developed outside of the motorsport world.