Wild Crash In Mexico Leaves A Cybertruck Rolled Into A Ball

The Tesla Cybertruck has been controversial not only for its design but also for the perceived lack of crumple zones. However, Tesla's electric pickup truck has proven to be safe, protecting its occupants in countless crashes. The latest one looks shocking, and not even Tesla Cybertruck's lead engineer Wes Morrill could figure out what happened. Thankfully, everyone on board survived the crash. When Tesla showed the first videos of the crash tests the Cybertruck had to pass before entering production, many critics complained about the almost non-existent crumple zones. While the electric pickup truck looked like a tank, it didn't leave much hope for drivers of other vehicles. In a crash, the opponent vehicle would be more likely to function as a crumple zone for the Cybertruck.



