Will 2024 Be Known As The Year Toyota LOST Its Reliability Reputation Quicker Than any Company In History? NOW, The New Tacoma's Are FAILING!

Toyota is facing significant challenges this year as it grapples with reliability issues affecting its vehicles. The company has announced that it will be replacing approximately 102,000 Tundra and Lexus LX engines that are prone to failure. However, the problems do not stop there. In June, owners of the new 2024 Tacoma began reporting transmission failures, often with less than 1,000 miles on their odometers. Over a month later, the complaints continue to pour in. Several reports have been officially filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, while others come from Reddit users and forum members sharing their experiences. A smaller number of reports come from mechanics who have seen multiple trucks with failed transmissions in their shops. Adding to the confusion, both automatic and manual transmissions are reportedly failing, not just one type. One particularly frustrating story comes from a TacomaWorld forum member named Fostuhh. They ordered their dream Tacoma TRD Pro shortly after the truck was announced and traveled from Arizona to a Northern California dealer to pick it up. Not long into the drive home, the transmission failed with only 342 miles on the odometer. After much communication between dealerships, Toyota agreed to replace the transmission under warranty, but this has not reassured other customers.



"At first, I was somewhat relieved by this, as it seemed like it should be a fairly easy fix. But they still needed to contact Toyota Support and work with the Engineers to determine how they wanted to proceed with the situation. 2 hours goes by and I get the call. Toyota decided not to take any chances with anything else on the Transmission being faulty and opted for a full Transmission replacement.



So, here I am, 342 miles on my dream truck and it is stranded 400 miles away. They say it should take a week or so for the parts to arrive at the dealer and then a day or two for the install. Which then my dealer is covering the costs of flying out and bringing the truck home. Part of me is relieved that it’s going to be a full replacement, but the impatient part of me wishes they could just replace the solenoid and call it good.



But hey, if anyone else experiences the same thing, then at least this story is out there. Because I had nothing to reference and only anger and panic to work through."



