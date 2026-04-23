Will AI Sales Agents Beat You To Death With Upsells?

Car dealerships have a reputation for being intimidating places, with sharky sales people that often get the upper hand in negotiations. So the prospect of Renault’s new cars having an in-built salesman sounds dreadful.

Unsurprisingly, we’re not talking flesh and blood in an R5-branded hoodie, but a digital representative. “Our cars will interact with customers in a highly personalised and conversational way,” says Fabrice Cambolive, the boss of the Renault brand and, tellingly, the group’s chief customer officer. “They’ll give advice through the virtual voice in the car or through the app, to help with maintenance, upgrades and even renewal conditions.”

Imagine your car telling you two years into a lease that a new model, with superior performance and a fresh design, was available for £299 a month. Or badgering you to upgrade to heated seats in winter.