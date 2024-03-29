Will Biden, Kamala, And Buttigieg Be Known In The History Books For The Electric Road To NOWHERE? STILL, Only 7 Stations Are Plugged-In Out Of The 500k Promised!

In 2021, President Joe Biden made a bold pledge to build a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout the United States. This ambitious plan aimed to promote the adoption of EVs and reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels. However, as of September 2023, only seven operational charging stations have been established across four states, according to a report by The Washington Post.



The $7.5 billion in infrastructure funds allocated for this project have been slow to be put to use. Of this amount, $5 billion is designated for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which focuses on building fast chargers along major interstates. These chargers must adhere to specific requirements, such as being built at least every 50 miles along major highway routes and maintaining a 97 percent operational rate. Additionally, they must accept credit card payments and use domestically made components.



Despite these guidelines, the progress has been sluggish. The seven operational charging stations are currently located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Hawaii, and New York, providing only 38 spots for cars to charge. This slow rollout has raised concerns about the feasibility of achieving the ambitious goal of 500,000 charging stations and the potential impact on the country's transition to electric vehicles.



As the Biden administration and other stakeholders work to address these issues and accelerate the rollout of EV charging infrastructure, it is crucial to consider the potential consequences of a slow implementation. The lack of charging stations may hinder the adoption of electric vehicles, which could have long-term environmental and economic implications.







