Will Buying An EV Save You Money In The Long Run? Probably Not

Gasoline prices are reaching record highs and EV owners are starting to feel fairly smug about their engine-less purchase. ICE owners are feeling pain at the pumps, but they might still be saving money over their electric counterparts.

According to Fox Business, the average price for gasoline hit $5.57 per gallon in the second week of March in California. The national average is $4.325 (on Mar 14, 2022). Meanwhile, the price for electricity has remained largely the same for most states, thanks to heavy regulations.

While it might not cost as much per mile, the fact remains that it’s much quicker to fill gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle than it is to wait for an EV to charge. Fast charging station owners know this and can charge a premium for their services.