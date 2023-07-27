Will Continued EV Fires Derail The Industry?

As the nation transitions to electric transportation, fires have become a significant problem, affecting everything from e-bikes to high-end Teslas. These fires present an additional challenge to the electro-mobility industry, which is already dealing with cost concerns and infrastructure issues. The incidents not only claim lives but also risk undermining the progress made in electric technology. In recent months, there have been several high-profile cases of electric vehicle fires. A Tesla vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree in New Hampshire and reignited in a tow lot. BMW had to recall certain i4 and iX models due to fire risk from batteries. Lithium-ion batteries in an e-bike repair shop in New York caught fire, resulting in the deaths of four people, making it one of the many lithium-ion battery fire-related deaths in the city this year. Major automakers like General Motors, Ford, and Hyundai have been forced to spend millions on recalls related to electric vehicle fires. While electric vehicles are generally less prone to catching fire compared to combustion-engine vehicles, these incidents are still damaging to the industry’s reputation. E-bikes, which have caused multiple deaths, are under much less scrutiny and regulation compared to automobiles.



