Will Electric Cars Kill Off the SUV?

The demise of the SUV is inevitable, insists Citroen chief executive officer Vincent Cobée. “The world of SUVs is done,” he claims, although he admits that right now the “numbers are not telling me I’m right.” Sure enough, such vehicles have accounted for 50 per cent of all new car registrations in Europe for the last few years, but speaking to Auto Express, Cobée points to the emergence of saloon cars “called SUVs just because they’re a bit higher” as evidence for his view. The launch of one such car - the Citroen C4 X - is the venue for our chat with Cobée, who joined the company at the start of 2020.



