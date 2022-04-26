Will Elon Musk Leverage His Twitter Acquisition Into A Powerful Advertising Arm For His Empire?

Elon Musk is the new owner over at Twitter and the social media platform is set to change in a big way under his leadership. As the deal enters its final stages before formal completion, the brass at Twitter are locking it down to prevent foul play and we’re getting a look at what made the board accept the $44 billion offer.

 

It’s been an interesting story since Musk bought up some 9 percent of publicly available stocks earlier this month. Initially, it looked like Musk would become part of the board but that fell through. Next, the board adopted a so-called poison pill to discourage those seeking more than a 15-percent stake in the company. And now, they’ve decided to accept Elon’s “best and final” offer of $54.20 per share (and yes, Musk just had to throw in that 4/20 reference in there).



