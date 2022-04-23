Will Elon Musk's BIGGEST Contribution To The World End Up Being ERADICATING The 'WOKE MIND VIRUS'?

The elite, clearly rattled by the prospect of a serious challenge to their control of the public conversation, have tried to characterise Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter as a menacing attempt by a crazed billionaire to seize control of the world’s digital public square, so he can impose his own ‘far-Right’ views. It is ‘troubling’, ‘dangerous’, ‘a threat to our democracy’, they desperately witter.



Ludicrously, some commentators have even argued that Musk’s intention to ensure free speech on Twitter is itself a threat to free speech.



These insults could not be more wrong. They completely misunderstand Elon Musk’s mindset, his motives and the real menace in this story: the Establishment’s relentless, demented — almost totalitarian — zeal to impose its own insular, woke groupthink on the world.



Musk thinks about Twitter and its role in society: as an engineering problem.



He has called it the ‘woke mind virus’ — the ideology that drives so much of today’s activism and cancel culture. His key observation is that this ‘software’ was written by someone else — by the far-Left academic ideologues pushing wokeism.



He wants people to think for themselves, to see and hear all points of view, to come to their own conclusions. He believes that is the way to get the best outcomes for society: the scientific method.



Elon Musk is not arguing for free speech because he wants to impose his views on everyone else. Instead, he wants all views to be available to everyone.



We hear a lot about the ‘algorithms’ used by Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook and others for ‘content moderation’. The companies claim these algorithms are impartial tools to prevent the spread of ‘misinformation’.

But the content suppressed by the algorithms all seems to fall on one side of the political divide, leading many to suspect that ‘misinformation’ is simply the Establishment’s term for opinions that run counter to its approved narrative and groupthink.



In his view, the Twitter board of directors have abdicated their role as guardians of the public interest. They have barely any stake in the company and have allowed it to be taken over by activists pushing the ‘woke mind virus’.



Making Twitter a platform for the open exchange of uncensored views is one of the most important ways of doing just that.



In the end will his GREATEST engineering feat be ERADICATING the woke mind virus if he gets Twitter?



