Will Ending The Tax Credit End EVs Or Result In More Affordable Options?

America just handed a victory to the fossil fuel industry by passing the Trump administration’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in both the House and the Senate. But don’t mistake that for a turning point in the global trajectory of clean transport. The future of zero-emissions road travel isn’t stalling, it’s still accelerating. Despite the latest setback to EVs in Washington D.C., the world remains firmly on track for sustained EV adoption. For starters, the bill ends the federal tax credits for clean energy programs such as solar, wind and electric vehicles years ahead of schedule. It gives tax breaks to oil and gas companies for drilling and development costs. U.S. companies are now also free to leak as much methane—a hazardous planet-warming greenhouse gas—as they want into the atmosphere for another decade, throwing out a Biden-era penalty on methane emissions.



