Will Ford's Wave Of 5 New Models Under $40,000 Succeed Or Should They Have Targeted $30,000 Instead?

Ford is dropping models from its lineup on one side and coming up with new ones on the other side. The automaker shelved the three-row electric SUV project and is retiring the F-150 Lightning, but has big plans for the near future. It will roll out five new models, all priced under $40,000.

Ford Motor Company kept delaying the three-row electric SUV again and again until it canceled the project altogether, despite a solid march toward electrification and numbers that confirmed they were going the right way.

Back in 2024, the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E outran the conventional Mustang in the sales race for the first time and did the same thing in 2025, confirming the EV market was by no means melting. At least, not then.