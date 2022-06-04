Will GM/Honda EV Partnership Yield Better Cars For GM, Or Worse Ones For Honda?

General Motors and Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday they will develop a series of lower-priced electric vehicles based on a new joint platform, producing potentially millions of cars from 2027 in a bid to beat Tesla in sales. The announcement expands on plans for GM to begin building two electric SUVs for Honda starting in 2024 - the Honda Prologue and an Acura model. read more The automakers said the new deal is for "affordable" EVs, including compact crossover vehicles, built using GM's Ultium battery technology. The compact crossover is the biggest selling auto sector in the world with annual volumes of more than 13 million vehicles, the companies said.



Read Article