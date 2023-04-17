Will GM's Abandonment Of Apple CarPlay And Android Auto For A Subscription Service Back Fire On Them?

To literally no one's surprise, there has been an immense amount of backlash from industry professionals and consumers alike who believe GM's decision to drop Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all of its future all-electric vehicles is short-sighted. The Detroit Free Press reached out to the company regarding the decision, and much like recent comments from the CEO of Rivian, the explanation is less than convincing. The rollout will start with the 2024 Blazer EV this year, with the car featuring a homegrown system GM has created in collaboration with Google. The car is already sold out, though that was before buyers knew of the dropping of these features.



