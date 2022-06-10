Will Honda Pull A Tom Brady And Come Out Of F1 Retirement?

Despite Honda's official retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season, the duo has remained close through their technical partnership that runs through the end of 2025. Now, it appears they're getting cozy again with each other, as Red Bull and AlphaTauri F1 cars will sport Honda logos for the remainder of the 2022 racing season. The strengthening of the partnership is being strategically announced in Japan, of course, ahead of this weekend's F1 Grand Prix in Suzuka. Red Bull's Max Verstappen has a solid chance at clinching the drivers' world title there, and should he do so, a Honda badge will be at the front of his machine. Honda is also the race's title sponsor, so it'll be a big weekend ahead for the automaker regardless.



