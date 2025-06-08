Will Jaguar's New CEO Bring Them Back From The Woke?

The appointment of Tata’s highly experienced chief financial officer, PB Balaji, to replace Adrian Mardell as CEO of JLR will always be remembered for the extraordinary intervention of US president Donald Trump.

The 47th president claimed, out of the blue and without the slightest justification for such incendiary remarks, that Mardell was leaving “in disgrace” and that Jaguar was in “absolute turmoil”.

If Balaji, JLR’s first Indian CEO, didn’t already know he was facing a tough assignment, he certainly does now.