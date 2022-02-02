Will Lexus Ever Be Able To Catch BMW In The US Sales Race?

After the disaster that was 2020, vehicle sales have seen a strong uptick across the world. Several brands have released global figures, with luxury carmaker BMW announcing it shifted a staggering 336,644 units in the USA for 2021. Overall, the Munich-based brand sold over 2.2 million vehicles worldwide, despite the crippling semiconductor chip crisis.

Japanese automaker Lexus has recently released its figures and, while the company has seen growth, it's still some way behind the dominant Germans. Spurred on by strong sales of the RX, UX, and ES hybrid models, Toyota's luxury arm delivered 760,012 vehicles worldwide.