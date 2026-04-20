Will Mercedes New C-Class Be The Kryptonite They Need To Beat The BMW Neue Klasse i3?

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new fully electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class, transforming one of its most important global nameplates into a battery-powered rival for BMW’s Neue Klasse i3.

Visually, the new C-Class Electric adopts a sportier, more streamlined design than the combustion model, which is exactly what you’d expect from a car with a 0.22 Cd chasing maximum range. Mercedes describes it as having a coupe-like silhouette, but at the same time it looks more shapely and more interesting than the bigger electric-only EQE and EQS. Let’s hope buyers think so, because that pair have flopped hard.







