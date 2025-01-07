Will President Trump Deport Elon Musk To South Africa?

President Donald Trump said he would look at having Elon Musk deported to his native South Africa as their rift reignited and reached new heights amid the billionaire tech entrepreneur's latest wave of criticism of Trump's tax and budget bill.

Trump made the threat while speaking to reporters on July 1, hours after the president in an early morning post on Truth Social said he might order the Department of Government Efficiency that Musk previously led to review the billions in contracts that his companies receive.