Will SOCIETY Guilt People Into NOT Driving ICE Vehicles With Stunts Like This? Or Will It BACKFIRE?

I'm constantly amazed by these silly theatrics by these moral narcissists trying to GUILT people into doing what THEY want?

Will it actually work or BACKFIRE.

One other question...is that OIL PAINT?







