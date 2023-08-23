Will THIS Feature Make It To The PRODUCTION CyberTruck And Highland Model 3 Refresh?

Agent001 submitted on 8/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:35:07 PM
Rumors are this ambient lighting will make it into the Tesla CyberTruck and Highland Model 3 refresh.Not really groundbreaking but the test unit interiors were dull as hell. Hope they do a few interior color choices too.Confirmed: Cybertruck will come with ambient lighting!Also the first time we see the view from the front bumper camera!??: u/ThrowAwayBarista69 pic.twitter.com/CzQ4Extcbx— Drive Tesla ???? (@DriveTeslaca) August 24, 2023
