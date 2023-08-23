Will THIS Feature Make It To The PRODUCTION CyberTruck And Highland Model 3 Refresh?

Agent001 submitted on 8/23/2023

Views : 352 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

Rumors are this ambient lighting will make it into the Tesla CyberTruck and Highland Model 3 refresh.

Not really groundbreaking but the test unit interiors were dull as hell. Hope they do a few interior color choices too.







