Will Tesla Fail Without Elon Musk At the Helm?

Elon Musk is scattered. One part of his empire handles the majority of U.S. space-fairing operations and shapes the battlefield in Ukraine. Another has gone from the platform that turned The Discourse to a sizzling pot of white nationalism and existential dread (e. A smaller province works on implanting computers into human brains, now that it’s tired of killing monkeys. But the lynchpin of it all is Tesla, the most valuable auto company in the world. And despite his wandering focus, his ongoing descent into a community of racists, and his attempt to squeeze more shares out of the company, Elon Musk is still the person Tesla needs.



Even a Tesla bear can see it. Craig Irwin is an analyst at Roth MKM who has long argued that Tesla is overvalued. His latest comments suggest the company could be worth just $85 a share, less than half of its current trading price ($191 a share at the time of publication). He calls the current state of Autopilot “cake dressing” that will not materialize into full autonomy. Point is, he’s not the type to quickly buy what Musk’s selling. Yet he can’t deny that Musk is the secret sauce. If the CEO asks for twice as much voting power at Tesla, Irwin says the company ought to give it to him.





