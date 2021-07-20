Will Tesla Make MORE Profit On Its SOFTWARE And SERVICES Than On Its Vehicles? Morgan Stanley Thinks So. Are They Right?

Morgan Stanley believes Tesla (TSLA) could end up making more money from selling software subscriptions than selling hardware, like its actual vehicles.



Tesla has been on a trend of offering paid services through software.



Now that Tesla launched the FSD subscription, Morgan Stanley released a new note trying to value Tesla’s software-as-a-service business.



The $199 per month price tag was actually higher than Jonas anticipated:



“The monthly subscription upgrade fee of $199 is substantially higher than we would have expected. The $10k up front price for FSD implies around $56/month over a 15 year useful life of the vehicle (180 months). We have assumed Tesla derives $100/month of average revenue per unit (ARPU) per monthly active user (MAU) by 2026 or 2027 for 60pct of its vehicle parc.



Tesla currently has a fleet of about 1.5 million vehicles, but Morgan Stanley is projecting that it will increase to 35-40 million by the end of the decade.





Read Article