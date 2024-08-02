Will The 2025 Porsche EV Boxster Shake The Hairdresser Car Stigma?

Our spy photographers have captured a new prototype of the next-generation Porsche 718 Boxster, further shedding its disguise. Gone are several bits of camouflage and the fake exhaust pipes, while also revealing production headlights that echo the design of the Taycan and Macan. The rear also throws off more of its cloak, showcasing a slim third brake light and real taillights. [Updated 2/7/2024]



Previously, we had our first look inside the all-new, all-electric Porsche Boxster, which is expected to be revealed later this year and arrive in dealerships in the first half of 2025. But while that scoop gave us a good idea of what the driver would be faced with when he climbed inside the electric convertible, it’s only now that we’ve finally been able to spy the face of the car itself.





