Will The All Electric Lexus LFA Make It Beyond The Concept Stage And Into Reality?

In one of the strangest concept car reveals in recent times, the Lexus Sports Concept that we first saw in Monterey Car Week, and then again with an interior at the Japan Mobility Show, has finally been given a name – and it’s ambitious. The vehicle is now called the Lexus LFA Concept, but it won’t have a highly-strung V10 engine. Instead, the Lexus LFA Concept features a battery-electric powertrain that’s still under development. However, with the reveal of the new Toyota GR GT, we now know a little more about what else will hide under the skin, and it starts with an all-aluminium spaceframe chassis. This is in stark contrast to the previous Lexus LFA’s expensive carbon-fibre tub, and won’t do much for the car’s weight figure, given the V8-powered Toyota already tips the scales at around 1,750kg.



