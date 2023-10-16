Will The EV Revolution Pave The Way, Or Shut The Door For Boutique Automakers?

Slovakia's Patak Motors has opened the order books for an electric roadster that rocks a similar vibe to the limited-edition 3/4-scale tribute to the Bugatti Type 35 announced in 2019. The "reinvention of the gentleman's car" has a top speed of 130 km/h and a per-charge range of up to 250 km.
 
"Our goal was to launch a vehicle that combines modern driving characteristics and a unique retro design from the 1930s," said company CEO, Andrej Hulala. "When you get behind the wheel of a Rodster, you will feel strong emotions. And whether you go to work, to go shopping, to take your child to school, or for a weekend ride, you will really enjoy every drive."


