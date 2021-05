There is a lot of buzz around the current crop of EV pickups planned for the market. But how many of these are generating true excitement? If you saw a Rivian, or a Workhorse pickup silently roll by would you be impressed or even notice?



One things is for sure the Tesla Cybertruck's polarizing styling is going to get you noticed in a big way. Look no further than this clip of it cruising through New York City. The people are going absolutely crazy for it.



People are going to go crazy as the cybertruck is released. People will think it’s CGI until they realize it’s real. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5N4QZUWoiM — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) May 12, 2021