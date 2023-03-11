Will The Failures Of GM's Robotaxi Service Impact The Industry?

General Motors' self-driving robotaxi service Cruise has ceased operations nationwide after California regulators revoked its license due to public safety concerns. GM has faced substantial losses with Cruise accounting for $732 million of GM's third-quarter losses alone.



Edge Case CEO Michael Wagner states that while Cruise has faced setbacks, the broader autonomous driving vehicle industry has been steadily advancing. He believes Cruise's suspension "is a symptom of poor safety culture at Cruise specifically" rather than the whole sector. However, Wagner highlighted this might signify a turning point for autonomous vehicles, where companies will either experience significant advancements or face collective failures.



"Safety culture and safety processes are key," Wagner tells Yahoo Finance, adding: "We have to be open about what's going on when these kinds of accidents do occur, because they will occur."





