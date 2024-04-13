Will The New Hyundai Santa Fe OBSOLETE The Palisade. Chime In!

The Hyundai Palisade has long been a popular choice among consumers looking for a spacious and feature-rich SUV. With three rows of seating, it has been the go-to vehicle for families needing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. However, the recent announcement of the new Hyundai Santa Fe, which now also offers three rows and boasts a range of features for less money, raises some intriguing questions about the future of the Palisade.



In light of the Santa Fe's expanded seating capacity and competitive pricing, one might wonder what the implications are for the Palisade. Will consumers still be willing to pay more for the Palisade when the Santa Fe offers a similar package at a lower cost? How will Hyundai position these two vehicles in the market to avoid cannibalization and ensure the continued success of both models?



Furthermore, with the Santa Fe now offering similar features and capabilities as the Palisade, will the latter need to undergo significant changes in its next iteration to stay competitive? Could we see a shift in the Palisade's target market or a strategic repositioning to differentiate it from the Santa Fe?



These are just some of the questions that arise in light of the Santa Fe's new three-row configuration and competitive pricing. As we ponder the future of the Palisade in this evolving automotive landscape, it's clear that Hyundai will need to carefully consider its product lineup and marketing strategy to ensure the continued success of both models.



Plus, the Santa Fe will come in a hybrid and plug-in whereas we’re told there won’t be hybrid OR plug-in Palisade models coming. They are putting all their chips on the Ioniq 7. All we can say is watch that strategy BACKFIRE worse than an old VW diesel.



So, what do you think? How will the introduction of the three-row Santa Fe impact the Hyundai Palisade, and what steps might the automaker take to ensure the continued success of both vehicles?





