Will The New Lexus Design Language Alienate Their Conservative Audience?

The future design language of Lexus will be a radical departure from before, and according to global design boss Simon Humphries, the brand’s customers want something expressive. The LF-ZC and LF-ZL concepts gave us a first taste of what to expect.

These two radical concepts will soon spawn production models that will lead Lexus into an exciting new electrified future. The duo are radically different in shape than existing sedans and SUVs from Lexus and thanks to new construction methods, Lexus will be able to expand their interiors and opt for bold looks.