Will The New Toyota Corolla Concept Spawn A GR Model?

Toyota unveiled a new Toyota Corolla Concept at the Japan Mobility Show this week. The new design takes the quintessential budget commuter to a whole new level - both inside and out.

With a low-slung stance, the next-gen Toyota Corolla Concept makes the sedan suddenly sexy. Up front, the angles at the corner are somewhat reminiscent of the Lexus Sport Concept the brand is also responsible for.

The exterior of the new Toyota Corolla Concept is futuristic, sporting a slim full-width LED bar and no traditional grille - which is in line with Toyota stating that the concept is compatible with electric, hybrid, or gas propulsion.