Will The Upcoming Toyota GR Prius Be The Sleeper We Are Hoping For?

It was late 1997 when the original Toyota Prius entered production, and in the following years, it became the toy of choice for the jet set. Not because it was expensive, opulent, or ultra-fast, but due to its eco-friendlier hybrid powertrain. You can pretty much call it the car that started the whole electrified vehicle trend. These past few years, the Prius has lost significant ground to Tesla's EVs, as it's no longer a constant presence in the garages of those who think they're saving the world by driving an 'eco-friendly' car. But even so, the nameplate has withstood the test of time, and the automaker based in the Land of the Rising Sun has constantly made it better. It is currently in its fifth generation, and we can dare to say that it's sexier than ever.



