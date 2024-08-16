Will Toyota Make Everything They Produce A Hybrid?

Not everyone is ready to transition to electric vehicles, and that's okay. But with strict emission regulations around the corner, many automakers are augmenting their fleetwide emissions with both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains. Toyota has found that those hybrids are turning into its bread and butter.

Welcome back to Critical Materials, your daily roundup for all things EV and automotive tech. Today, we're chatting about Toyota's push for hybrids in North America, Ford's answer to touchscreen controls and used EV batteries finding new life in energy storage. Let's jump in.