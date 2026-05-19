Will Toyota Make The New Rav4 Pickup In Texas?

The Toyota Tacoma may be a descendent of Toyota's small pickups of the 1980s (along with the Hilux overseas), but it's grown to sizes and price points greater than its humble predecessors would have ever imagined. As a result, there's room for a pickup that's smaller and more affordable below it, and Ford has already proven that such a vehicle can be successful with its Maverick. However, the Maverick has reached its fifth model year, and Toyota still doesn't have an answer, despite being a dominant force with small and mid-size trucks for decades. That may change, soon, though, as the company is expanding its production capabilities.



Read Article